NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 22, 2020 _____ 942 FPUS51 KBUF 230913 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020 NYZ001-232215- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow overnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow showers likely in the morning, then lake effect snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ010-232215- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Breezy and not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow overnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow likely in the morning, then lake effect snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ002-232215- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Breezy and not as cold with near steady temperatures in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain overnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ011-232215- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Breezy and not as cold with near steady temperatures around 40. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain overnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow likely in the morning, then lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ085-232215- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Windy and not as cold with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain, breezy, mild with highs around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow overnight. Much colder with lows 20 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow likely in the morning, then lake effect snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ012-232215- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Windy and not as cold with near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow overnight. Lows ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow showers likely in the morning, then lake effect snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ019-232215- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs ranging from around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the upper 30s in interior valleys to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph overnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, becoming southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow overnight. Much colder with lows ranging from 15 to 20 in interior valleys to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ020-232215- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain, breezy and not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow likely in the morning, then lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ021-232215- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow overnight. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ013-232215- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cold with near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain, breezy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of snow overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ014-232215- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy, windy and not as cold with lows ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain, breezy, mild with highs around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of snow overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ003-232215- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Breezy and not as cold with near steady temperatures around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ004-232215- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy, windy. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain, breezy, milder with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ005-232215- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain, milder with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Much colder. Early morning highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures falling into the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ006-232215- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain, breezy, mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows around 30. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow showers likely with lake effect rain in the morning, then lake effect snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Colder. Early morning highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 20s on the Tug Hill and to around 30 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ007-232215- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Not as cold with lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain, windy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow showers and lake effect rain in the morning, then lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Colder. Early morning highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 20s on the Tug Hill and to around 30 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ008-232215- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain, windy, mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow and rain showers in the morning, then lake effect snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Colder. Early morning highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 20s on the hilltops and to around 30 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. $$