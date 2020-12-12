NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 11, 2020

_____

583 FPUS51 KBUF 120852

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

352 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020

NYZ001-122230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

352 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers late this morning then more widespread

showers this afternoon. Breezy, mild with highs in the lower 50s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, windy with lows around 40. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Windy. Early morning highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures

falling into the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with morning

gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows around 30. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ010-122230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

352 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers late this morning then more widespread

showers this afternoon. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, windy with lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Windy, colder. Early

morning highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures falling into the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with morning gusts up to 45

mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ002-122230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

352 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning then more

widespread showers this afternoon. Breezy, mild with highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Windy.

Early morning highs in the mid 40s, then temperatures falling into

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with morning gusts up to

50 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ011-122230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

352 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early this afternoon then

more widespread showers late. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Early

morning highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures falling into the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with morning gusts up to 45

mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows around 30. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ085-122230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

352 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early this afternoon then more

widespread showers late. Mild with highs ranging from around 50 on

the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30

mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Windy, colder. Early morning highs in the lower 40s, then

temperatures falling to the mid and upper 30s. West winds 15 to 30

mph with morning gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60

percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to

the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the

Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ012-122230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

352 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early this afternoon then

more widespread rain showers likely late. Breezy, mild with highs in

the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Windy, colder. Early morning highs in the lower 40s, then

temperatures falling to the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with morning gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ019-122230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

352 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning then more

widespread showers this afternoon. Breezy, mild with highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, windy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Windy, colder. Early morning highs in the lower 40s then

temperatures falling to the mid and upper 30s. West winds 15 to 30

mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in

interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ020-122230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

352 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers becoming likely. Breezy, mild with

highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, windy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Windy, colder. Early morning highs around 40, then temperatures

falling to the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ021-122230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

352 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers late. Mild with highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows ranging from the upper

30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s in the valleys. South winds 15

to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Windy.

Early morning highs ranging around 40, then temperatures falling to

the mid and upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

in the valleys. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ013-122230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

352 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers late. Breezy, mild with

highs 50 to 55. Light winds, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows ranging from the upper

30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s in the valleys. South winds 10

to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Windy.

Early morning highs in the low to mid 40s, then temperatures falling

to the mid and upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ014-122230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

352 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers late. Breezy, mild with

highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from the upper

30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Windy.

Early morning highs in the mid 40s, then temperatures falling to the

mid and upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ003-122230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

352 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers becoming likely late. Mild with highs

in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Breezy. Early

morning highs in the mid 40s, then temperatures falling into the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with morning gusts up to 50

mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ004-122230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

352 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers late. Mild with highs

around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15

mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Breezy. Early

morning highs in the upper 40s, then temperatures falling into the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ005-122230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

352 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers late. Mild with highs

around 50. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Early

morning highs in the upper 40s, then temperatures falling to around

40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ006-122230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

352 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers late. Highs ranging from

the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill

to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Windy. Early morning highs in the mid

to upper 40s, then temperatures falling to the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with

lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows not far from 10.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

20 to 25.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ007-122230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

352 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 3 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers becoming likely late. Highs in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Very windy.

Early morning highs in the mid 40s, then temperatures falling to the

mid and upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50

mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mainly in the single digits.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ008-122230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

352 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers late. Highs ranging from

the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s in the Black River

valley. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops

to the lower 40s in the valleys. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Early morning highs in the low to mid 40s, then temperatures falling

to the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40

mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops

to the upper 20s in the valleys. West winds diminishing to 10 mph

or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s in the

valleys. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the teens.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs close to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

JM/RSH

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather