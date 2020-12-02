NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 1, 2020
502 FPUS51 KBUF 020926
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
426 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
NYZ001-022215-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
426 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow early. Cloudy with snow showers early
this morning, then partly sunny from late morning on. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Windy with highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ010-022215-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
426 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with snow showers early, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers early. Partly sunny from late morning on.
Additional accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s inland to the
upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ002-022215-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
426 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow early this morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers late this morning.
Mostly sunny this afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches.
Very windy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph,
increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ011-022215-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
426 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers early this morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of snow showers late this morning. Mostly sunny this
afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Windy with highs
in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this
morning. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ085-022215-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
426 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow early this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers late this morning.
Partly sunny this afternoon. Additional accumulation ranging from an
inch or less across the lower elevations to around 2 inches across
the higher terrain. Windy with highs ranging from the mid 30s inland
to around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to
the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the
hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 30 inland
to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ012-022215-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
426 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow early this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers late this morning.
Partly sunny this afternoon. Additional accumulation ranging from
around an inch across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across
the higher terrain. Windy with highs in the mid 30s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this morning. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperatures around 30. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the
hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ019-022215-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
426 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow early this morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers late this morning.
Partly sunny this afternoon. Additional accumulation ranging from an
inch or less across the lower elevations to 2 to 3 inches across the
higher terrain. Windy with highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to
the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph early. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in interior
valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 inland to the
mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in
interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ020-022215-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
426 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers
early this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow early. Additional
accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Windy with highs ranging from the lower
30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ021-022215-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
426 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers this morning. Areas of blowing snow early.
Additional accumulation around an inch. Windy with highs ranging
from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the
lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow and rain showers likely. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ013-022215-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
426 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers late this morning. Partly sunny this
afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Windy with highs
ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the
lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ014-022215-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
426 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this
afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Windy with highs
ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from
around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ003-022215-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
426 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this
afternoon. Areas of blowing snow early. Additional accumulation 1 to
2 inches. Very windy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to
30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s inland to
the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ004-022215-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
426 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers through early afternoon, then a chance of rain
and snow showers and areas of blowing snow late this morning.
Additional snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Very windy with highs in
the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming
southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ005-022215-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
426 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers through early afternoon, then rain and snow
showers likely late. Areas of blowing snow early this afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Windy with highs in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing
to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph, becoming southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ006-022215-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
426 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow showers through early afternoon, then snow and rain
showers late. Additional snow accumulation ranging from 2 to
4 inches across the lower elevations to 5 to 7 inches on the Tug
Hill. Windy with highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper
30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain
showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Windy with lows ranging
from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the
Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest and
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the
Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on
the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ007-022215-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
426 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation ranging from 1 to
3 inches across the lower elevations to 4 to 6 inches on the Tug
Hill. Highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along
the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Late evening lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill
to the upper 20s across the lower elevations, then temperatures
rising to the upper 20s on the Tug Hill and to the mid 30s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers
overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to
the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper
30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ008-022215-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
426 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation ranging from around
2 inches across the lower elevations to 3 to 5 inches across the
higher terrain. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to
the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight.
Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
southwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the
hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on
the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across
the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
$$
