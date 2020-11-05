NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
335 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
335 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Mild with
lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower
60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
335 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Mild with
lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along
the Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
335 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Mild with lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid
60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
335 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Mild with lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
335 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the
lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
335 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
335 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the
lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows ranging
from the mid 40s in interior valleys to around 50 along the Lake
Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s in
interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
335 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
335 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s
on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
335 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s
on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
335 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s
on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
335 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid
60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
335 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Southwest winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid
60s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
335 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid
60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
335 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.
Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on
the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around
60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
335 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warm with highs ranging from the
lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on
the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
335 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s
on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 60. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
