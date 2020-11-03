NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 2, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much warmer with highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Lows

ranging from around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie

shore. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers early. Breezy with highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

morning, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Late evening lows in the upper 30s, then temperatures rising into

the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers early, then a chance of

showers late this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Late evening lows in the upper 30s, then temperatures rising into

the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph this morning, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Near steady temperatures ranging from

around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from the upper

50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this morning, becoming west 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from the upper

50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s

on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 30s in interior

valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy. Lows ranging from the

lower 40s in interior valleys to around 50 along the Lake Erie

shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming west 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from the upper

50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 40 on

the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming

light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from around

60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower

60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this morning, becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from the upper

50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain showers this morning. Windy with highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning.

Windy, cold with near steady temperatures around 40. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph, becoming west and diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 30s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers this

morning, then party sunny. Cold with highs around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this morning, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 30s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the lower

30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this morning,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows ranging

from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower

50s on the Tug Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 40 on the Tug

Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the

mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning,

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow or flurries in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the

upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cold with highs ranging from

the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows ranging from the lower

40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warm with highs ranging from

the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming light.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower

50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and mild with highs ranging from the mid

50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

