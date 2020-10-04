NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 3, 2020

_____

414 FPUS51 KBUF 040611

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

211 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

NYZ001-040915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

211 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 40 inland to

the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s

inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ010-040915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

211 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 40 inland to

the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s

inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ002-040915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

211 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s

inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ011-040915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

211 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light

southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ085-040915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

211 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from

the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

ranging from the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower

40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ012-040915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

211 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in

the lower 40s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to the upper 50s in the valleys. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to the upper 50s in the valleys. West winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ019-040915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

211 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from

around 40 in interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

ranging from the lower 40s in interior valleys to the upper 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 30s in

interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ020-040915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

211 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the upper

30s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to the upper 50s in the valleys. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ021-040915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

211 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures

around 40. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s in the

valleys. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to the upper 50s in the valleys. Light winds. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ013-040915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

211 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the lower

40s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 in the valleys.

Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to around 60 in the valleys. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ014-040915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

211 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ003-040915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

211 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 40 inland to

the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower

40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ004-040915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

211 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower

40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ005-040915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

211 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ006-040915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

211 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s across

the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the Tug Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light

southeast winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ007-040915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

211 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from

the lower 40s across the Tug Hill to the upper 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to around 60 across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid

40s across the Tug Hill to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ008-040915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

211 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from

the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s in the valleys. Light

southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s in the valleys. South

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s in the

valleys. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather