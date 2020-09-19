NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 19, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1048 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020

NYZ001-192115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1048 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy

with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with lows ranging from

the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming east

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool

with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along

the Lake Ontario shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.



NYZ010-192115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1048 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy

with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with lows ranging from

the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming east

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool

with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along

the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.



NYZ002-192115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1048 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy

with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with lows ranging from

the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming east

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool

with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along

the Lake Ontario shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.



NYZ011-192115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1048 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy

with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with lows in the mid

30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cool with highs around 60. Light winds, becoming

east around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool

with lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.



NYZ085-192115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1048 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on

the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light

northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool

with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the

Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s inland to the

lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming east

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool

with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along the

Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to

the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.



NYZ012-192115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1048 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Cool with

lows in the mid 30s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming east

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with areas of frost developing overnight. Cool

with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the

mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.



NYZ019-192115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1048 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on

the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. North

winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing overnight.

Cool with lows ranging from the lower 30s in interior valleys to the

lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool

with lows ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to the mid

40s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.



NYZ020-192115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1048 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on

the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light

northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with widespread frost developing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with widespread frost developing overnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.



NYZ021-192115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1048 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s

on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light

north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with widespread frost developing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming east around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with widespread frost developing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to

the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.



NYZ013-192115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1048 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s

on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy

with areas of frost developing. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming east around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool

with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the

mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.



NYZ014-192115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1048 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s

on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy

with patchy frost developing. Cool with lows in the upper 30s. Light

south winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool

with lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to

the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.



NYZ003-192115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1048 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy

with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with lows ranging from

the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming east

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool

with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along

the Lake Ontario shore. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.



NYZ004-192115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1048 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy

with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with lows ranging from

the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cool with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 mph

or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool

with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.



NYZ005-192115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1048 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy

with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with lows ranging from

the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool

with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.



NYZ006-192115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1048 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s

on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy

with areas of frost developing. Cool with lows ranging from the mid

30s across the Tug Hill to around 40 along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to

around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool

with lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower

40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.



NYZ007-192115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1048 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from around 50 on

the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light north

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy

with widespread frost developing. Cold with lows ranging from the

lower 30s across the Tug Hill to around 40 along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to

around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with areas of frost developing overnight. Cool

with lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower

40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.



NYZ008-192115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1048 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s

on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy

with widespread frost developing. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with widespread frost developing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.



