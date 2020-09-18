NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 18, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1100 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1100 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight well
inland from Lake Ontario. Cooler with lows ranging from the upper
30s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light
winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing
overnight. Cool with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the
lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming east.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1100 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight well
inland from Lake Erie. Cooler with lows ranging from the upper 30s
inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light
winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing
overnight. Cool with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the
lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 mph
or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1100 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming
mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight well
inland from Lake Ontario. Cooler with lows ranging from the upper
30s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing
overnight. Cool with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the
lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming east.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1100 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then clearing.
Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight.
Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Cool
with lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds,
becoming east around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1100 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming
mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy
with areas of frost developing overnight. Cooler with lows ranging
from the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore.
North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower
50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Cool
with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the
Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. East winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1100 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming
mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of frost developing overnight.
Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower
50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Cool
with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 mph
or less, becoming northeast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1100 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then
becoming mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy
with areas of frost developing overnight. Much cooler with lows
ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to the lower 40s along
the Lake Erie shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing
overnight. Cool with lows ranging from the lower 30s in interior
valleys to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming east.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 mph
or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1100 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then
becoming partly sunny. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy
with areas of frost developing. Much colder with lows in the lower
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with widespread frost developing.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds,
becoming east around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1100 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming
mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy
with areas of frost developing. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower
50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with widespread frost developing.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1100 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then clearing.
Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of frost developing overnight.
Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower
50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Cool
with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the mid
30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1100 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then clearing.
Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the
upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming north.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight.
Cool with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from around
50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Cool
with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1100 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then clearing.
Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight well
inland from Lake Ontario. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to
the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light
winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing
overnight. Cool with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the
lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming northeast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1100 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late this morning, then clearing.
Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming north.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight well
inland from Lake Ontario. Cool with lows ranging from the upper 30s
inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light
winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing
overnight. Cool with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the
lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1100 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then clearing.
Cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight well
inland from Lake Ontario. Cool with lows ranging from the upper 30s
inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10
to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light
winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing
overnight. Cool with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to around
40 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1100 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing overnight
well inland from Lake Ontario. Cool with lows ranging from the mid
30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario
shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug
Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming north around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Cool
with lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows
around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1100 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with a widespread frost or freeze. Cold with
lows ranging from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the upper 30s
along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug
Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with widespread frost developing.
Cold with lows ranging from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the
upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1100 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with a widespread frost or freeze. Cold with
lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with widespread frost developing.
Cold with lows around 30. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to
the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
