NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1026 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1026 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Near steady temperatures ranging from the
lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid
40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1026 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Near steady temperatures ranging from the
lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower
40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1026 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Near steady temperatures ranging from the
lower 50s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1026 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1026 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Near steady temperatures ranging from the
lower 50s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake
Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Cooler with highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid
60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming north. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s
inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 10 mph
or less.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1026 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1026 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows
ranging from the mid 40s in interior valleys to the mid 50s along
the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Lows ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to the upper 50s
along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s in
interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1026 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming north
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1026 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs ranging
from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1026 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1026 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the
lower 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1026 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to
the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s
inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds
10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1026 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to
the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 10 mph or
less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s
inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1026 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to
the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the
mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s
inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1026 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Near steady temperatures ranging from the
upper 40s across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario
shore. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs ranging
from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower
elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s
across the Tug Hill to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1026 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows ranging from the upper
40s across the Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario
shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs ranging from around
70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from
the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper
30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario
shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1026 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
