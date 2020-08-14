NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 13, 2020

805 FPUS51 KBUF 140842

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

NYZ001-142115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming east

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ010-142115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the

Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ002-142115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming east

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from

around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. East

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with

highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ011-142115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ085-142115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on

the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ012-142115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ019-142115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the mid 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ020-142115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ021-142115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ013-142115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ014-142115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ003-142115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ004-142115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ005-142115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ006-142115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Light east winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ007-142115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 60 on the

Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on

the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ008-142115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

