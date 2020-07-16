NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

358 AM EDT Thu Jul 16 2020

NYZ001-162115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

358 AM EDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late

this morning. Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ010-162115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

358 AM EDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning. Mostly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely overnight. Some patchy fog developing

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s

along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake

Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ002-162115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

358 AM EDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning. Mostly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ011-162115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

358 AM EDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning. Mostly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ085-162115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

358 AM EDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning. Mostly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely overnight. Some patchy fog developing

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland

to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ012-162115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

358 AM EDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning. Mostly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on

the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

NYZ019-162115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

358 AM EDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southeast. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely overnight. Some patchy fog developing

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s in

interior valleys to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in

interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

NYZ020-162115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

358 AM EDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning. Mostly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Humid

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower

80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely overnight. Some patchy fog developing

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

NYZ021-162115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

358 AM EDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms through early afternoon. Mostly

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall late. Humid

with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around

80 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Breezy, warm and muggy with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around

80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to

the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

NYZ013-162115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

358 AM EDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms through early afternoon. Mostly

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall late. Humid

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower

80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Breezy, warm

and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph

or less.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the

hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ014-162115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

358 AM EDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall late. Humid with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Breezy, muggy

with lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the

hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph

or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ003-162115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

358 AM EDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning. Mostly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Very warm and muggy

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid

60s inland to around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ004-162115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

358 AM EDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms through early afternoon. Mostly

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall late. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid

80s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ005-162115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

358 AM EDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall late. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with

lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid

80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ006-162115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

358 AM EDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall late. Humid with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the

lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid

60s across the Tug Hill to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ007-162115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

358 AM EDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall late. Breezy with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some patchy fog developing

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Windy, muggy with lows ranging from the

lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ008-162115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

358 AM EDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall late. Highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on

the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops

to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

