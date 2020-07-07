NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 6, 2020

_____

146 FPUS51 KBUF 070746

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

346 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020

NYZ001-072130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

346 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Hot

with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the lower 90s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, muggy with lows around 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 90s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ010-072130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

346 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s inland from

Lake Erie.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from

around 70 inland to the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

southwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Hot

with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the

lower 90s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Heat

index values in the mid 90s inland from Lake Erie.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, muggy with lows around 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along

the Lake Erie shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ002-072130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

346 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Muggy with lows around 70. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Hot

with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the lower 90s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, muggy with lows around 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ011-072130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

346 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 mph or less. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70.

Light southwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Hot

with highs around 90. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ085-072130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

346 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

West winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from

the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore.

Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ012-072130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

346 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Areas of valley fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Very

warm with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the hilltops to the

lower 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy valley fog developing

overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy valley fog in the morning, otherwise partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Very warm and humid

with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the

hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ019-072130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

346 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Areas of valley fog early, otherwise partly to mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Hot with highs

around 90. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some patchy valley fog developing overnight. Warm and

muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the

lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy valley fog in the morning, otherwise partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warm and muggy with lows ranging from the

mid 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ020-072130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

346 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Areas of valley fog early, otherwise partly to mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Very warm with

highs ranging from the upper 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy valley fog

developing overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy valley fog in the morning, otherwise partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the

hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ021-072130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

346 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Areas of valley fog early, otherwise partly to mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Very warm with

highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy valley

fog developing overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy valley fog in the morning, otherwise partly

sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming

west.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid

60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the

mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ013-072130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

346 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of valley fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Hot with

highs ranging from the upper 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s

across the lower elevations. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy valley fog developing

overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy valley fog in the morning, otherwise partly

sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming

northwest. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ014-072130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

346 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Hot with highs

ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15

mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the

hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows

around 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the

hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ003-072130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

346 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. South winds

10 mph or less. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the

mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 90s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ004-072130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

346 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Hot with highs ranging

from the upper 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s

inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the lower 90s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 90s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ005-072130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

346 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Hot with highs ranging

from the upper 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s

inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Very warm and muggy

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ006-072130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

346 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the

mid 80s on the Tug Hill to around 90 across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 30

percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. West winds 10 mph or

less. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warm and muggy with lows ranging from the

mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ007-072130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

346 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug

Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ008-072130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

346 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from

the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 mph or less, becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the

mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

AR/Hitchcock

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather