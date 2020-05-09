NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 8, 2020

275 FPUS51 KBUF 090854

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

454 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

NYZ001-092115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

454 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow showers likely early this afternoon. A chance of snow showers

late. Little or no accumulation. Windy, cold with highs in the lower

40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Windy, cool with lows in the mid

30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cool with highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ010-092115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

454 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then snow showers likely

through early afternoon. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain

showers late. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy, cold with highs

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the

upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cool with highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ002-092115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

454 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow showers likely early this afternoon. Snow showers likely with a

chance of rain showers late. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy,

cold with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Windy, cool with lows in the mid

30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cool with highs around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ011-092115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

454 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers

likely early this afternoon. Snow showers likely with a chance of

rain showers late. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy, cold with

highs around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ085-092115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

454 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then snow showers likely

through early afternoon. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain

showers late. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing

across the lower elevations to around an inch across the higher

terrain. Windy, cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to

the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging

from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ012-092115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

454 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then snow showers from late

morning on. Accumulation an inch or less. Windy, cold with highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy, cold with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging

from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ019-092115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

454 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then snow showers likely

late this morning. A chance of snow showers early this afternoon,

then a chance of snow and rain showers late. Snow accumulation

ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an

inch or less across the higher terrain. Windy, cold with highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows

ranging from around 30 in interior valleys to the upper 30s along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging

from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ020-092115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

454 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then snow showers likely

from late morning on. Accumulation an inch or less. Windy, cold with

highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west

and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ021-092115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

454 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of snow showers this morning, then snow showers likely this

afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Windy, cold with highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west

and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ013-092115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

454 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of snow showers this morning, then snow showers likely early this

afternoon. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers late.

Little or no snow accumulation. Windy, cold with highs ranging from

the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy, cold with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging

from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ014-092115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

454 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of snow showers this morning, then snow showers likely early this

afternoon. Snow and rain showers likely late. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to

20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging

from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ003-092115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

454 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow showers likely early this afternoon. Snow showers likely with a

chance of rain showers late. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy,

cold with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Windy, cold with lows

ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ004-092115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

454 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 AM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of snow showers this morning, then snow showers likely early this

afternoon. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers late.

Little or no snow accumulation. Windy, cold with highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Windy, cool with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs around 50.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ005-092115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

454 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 AM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers through early

afternoon, then snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers

late. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Windy, cold with

highs around 40. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Windy, cool with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ006-092115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

454 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 AM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely early this afternoon.

Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers

late. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the

lower elevations to around an inch on the Tug Hill. Windy, cold with

highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers

overnight. Additional snow accumulation ranging from little or

nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch on the Tug

Hill. Windy with lows ranging from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill

to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper

40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows

ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ007-092115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

454 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 AM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely early this afternoon.

Cloudy with snow showers with a chance of rain showers late.

Additional snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across

the lower elevations to around an inch on the Tug Hill. Windy, cold

with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to around

40 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy, cold with

lows ranging from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s

along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ008-092115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

454 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers early, then snow

showers from late morning on. Additional accumulation up to

2 inches. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops

to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to

around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with

highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with

highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

