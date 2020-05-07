NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

423 AM EDT Thu May 7 2020

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

423 AM EDT Thu May 7 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost early. Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers early this afternoon. Cloudy

with rain showers likely late. Cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Cold with lows ranging from

the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs

around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

423 AM EDT Thu May 7 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Sunny this morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers early this afternoon. Cloudy

with rain showers likely late. Cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Colder with highs in the lower

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

423 AM EDT Thu May 7 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost early. Sunny this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers early this afternoon. Cloudy with rain

showers likely late. Cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Cold with lows ranging from

the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 40.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

423 AM EDT Thu May 7 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Sunny this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers early this afternoon. Cloudy with rain

showers likely late. Cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Cold with lows around 30. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

423 AM EDT Thu May 7 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Mostly sunny through early afternoon,

then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely late. Cool with highs in

the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cold with lows ranging from

the upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Colder with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows

ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Erie

shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

423 AM EDT Thu May 7 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Mostly sunny through early afternoon,

then cloudy with rain showers likely late. Cool with highs ranging

from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Colder with highs

ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

423 AM EDT Thu May 7 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Mostly sunny through early afternoon,

then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely late. Breezy, cool with

highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cold with lows ranging from

around 30 in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely with a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder with highs ranging

from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows

ranging from the mid 20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s along

the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

423 AM EDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Mostly sunny through early afternoon,

then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely late. Highs in the mid

50s. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with highs

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

423 AM EDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Sunny through early afternoon, then

mostly cloudy with rain showers likely late. Cool with highs ranging

from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Colder with

highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

423 AM EDT Thu May 7 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Mostly sunny through early afternoon,

then cloudy with rain showers likely late. Highs ranging from the

lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cold with lows around 30.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Colder with highs ranging from

the upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

423 AM EDT Thu May 7 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Sunny through early afternoon, then

mostly cloudy with rain showers likely late. Highs ranging from the

lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Colder with highs ranging from

the upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Cold with lows

ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

423 AM EDT Thu May 7 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost early. Mostly sunny through early afternoon,

then cloudy with rain showers likely late. Cool with highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Cold with lows ranging from

the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs around 40.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

423 AM EDT Thu May 7 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost early. Sunny through early afternoon, then

mostly cloudy with rain showers likely late. Cool with highs ranging

from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s

inland. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs around 40.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

423 AM EDT Thu May 7 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Sunny through early afternoon, then

mostly cloudy with rain showers likely late. Highs ranging from the

lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland.

Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,

then mainly clear overnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs around 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

423 AM EDT Thu May 7 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Sunny through early afternoon, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers late. Cool with highs

ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 30s across

the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Colder with highs ranging from

the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Cold with lows

ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs ranging from

the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

423 AM EDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Mostly sunny through early afternoon,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers late. Cool with

highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Cold with lows ranging from the lower

30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Colder with highs ranging from

the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the

mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

423 AM EDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of frost early. A chance of rain showers late. Highs ranging

from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Colder with highs

ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs ranging from the

mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

