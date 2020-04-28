NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 27, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
403 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
NYZ001-282130-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
403 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles through early
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming east 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely early in the morning, then
just a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and notably warmer
with highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Periods of showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy, mild with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Periods of showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then periods of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100
percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Periods of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ010-282130-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
403 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles through early
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers...
mainly before 8 Am and after 4 PM. Breezy and notably warmer with
highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35
mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Periods of showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy, mild with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south. Chance
of rain 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Periods of showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then periods of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Periods of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ002-282130-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
403 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper
50s inland. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows in the mid
40s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely early in the morning, then
just a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and notably warmer
with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Periods of showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy, mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100
percent.
.THURSDAY...Periods of showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then periods of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s
inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Periods of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ011-282130-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
403 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance
of sprinkles during the midday and early afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers...
mainly before 9 Am and after 4 PM. Breezy and warmer with highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Periods of showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy, mild with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100
percent.
.THURSDAY...Periods of showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then periods of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100
percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Periods of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ085-282130-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
403 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles through early
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy and warmer with highs ranging from the mid 60s inland to the
upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Periods of showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy, mild with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south. Chance
of rain 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Periods of showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then periods of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Periods of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ012-282130-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
403 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance
of sprinkles early this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on
the hilltops to the upper 50s in the valleys. South winds 10 mph or
less.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Windy and warmer with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 60s in the valleys. Southeast winds increasing
to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Periods of showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Windy, mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming
south. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Periods of showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then periods of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Periods of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ019-282130-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
403 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain likely
overnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph
or less, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Windy and warmer with highs ranging from the mid 60s inland to
around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Periods of showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Windy, mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Periods of showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then periods of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Periods of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ020-282130-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
403 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers through early
afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the
upper 50s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
rain likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Breezy and milder with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Periods of showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy, mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south. Chance
of rain 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Periods of showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then periods of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Periods of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ021-282130-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
403 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A
chance of sprinkles early this afternoon. Highs ranging from the
lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s in the valleys. Light
winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Breezy and milder with highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops
to the mid 60s in the valleys. Southeast winds increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Periods of showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy, mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100
percent.
.THURSDAY...Periods of showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then periods of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s in the valleys.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Periods of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ013-282130-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
403 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s in
the valleys. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Windy and milder with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s in the valleys. Southeast winds 15 to 30
mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50
percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Periods of showers in the evening, then periods
of showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Windy, mild
with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming south. Chance of rain 100
percent.
.THURSDAY...Periods of showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then periods of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs
ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s in the valleys.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Periods of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ014-282130-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
403 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the
mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds increasing to
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Periods of showers in the evening, then periods
of showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Breezy, mild
with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Periods of showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the
mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Periods of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ003-282130-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
403 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake
Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Light winds, becoming east 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows in the mid
40s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely early in the morning. Breezy
and much milder with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Periods of showers in the evening, then periods
of showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Breezy, mild
with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Periods of showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100
percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Periods of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ004-282130-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
403 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds,
becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds increasing to
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then periods of
showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Breezy, mild with
lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Periods of showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Periods of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ005-282130-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
403 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Breezy, milder with lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Periods of showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Periods of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ006-282130-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
403 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light
winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Windy, mild with lows ranging from the mid
40s on the Tug Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Periods of showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy
with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s
across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Periods of showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
NYZ007-282130-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
403 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light northeast
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds, becoming east
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Windy with highs ranging
from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Periods of showers. Windy with lows ranging from
the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to around 50 across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Periods of showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy
with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s
across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Periods of showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
NYZ008-282130-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
403 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the
hilltops to the mid 50s in the valleys. Light north winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Windy with highs ranging
from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s in the valleys.
Southeast winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the lower 40s
on the hilltops to the upper 40s in the valleys. Southeast winds 20
to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Periods of showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy
with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower
60s in the Black River valley. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Periods of showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
Hitchcock/RSH
