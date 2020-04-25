NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 24, 2020

_____

615 FPUS51 KBUF 250832

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

NYZ001-252100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely overnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cool

with highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ010-252100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely overnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cool

with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ002-252100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, colder with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ011-252100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds, becoming east

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

NYZ085-252100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. East winds

10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely overnight.

Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the Lake

Erie shore. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around

50 across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

NYZ012-252100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming east around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, colder with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops

to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

NYZ019-252100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with near steady temperatures ranging from

the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming north. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s

on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ020-252100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light east

winds.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Much colder with highs ranging from the lower 40s on

the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely overnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

NYZ021-252100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Much colder with highs ranging from around 40 on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging

from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

NYZ013-252100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light east

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light east winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. East winds

10 mph or less, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the

lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

NYZ014-252100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light northeast winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops

to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to

the mid 40s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

NYZ003-252100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

NYZ004-252100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light northeast winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

NYZ005-252100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

northeast winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Light winds,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ006-252100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with rain

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Light winds,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, cool with highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug

Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ007-252100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to

around 60 across the lower elevations. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northeast winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Cool with highs ranging from around

40 on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ008-252100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the

mid 40s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather