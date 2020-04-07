NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 6, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
210 AM EDT Tue Apr 7 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
210 AM EDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light southwest
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the
Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing overnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
210 AM EDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing overnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Rain likely with areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows around 40. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
210 AM EDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light southwest
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. North winds 10 mph or
less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing overnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
lower 50s inland. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows around 40. South winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
210 AM EDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light southwest
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light northwest
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing overnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Rain likely with areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows around 40. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
210 AM EDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance
of thunderstorms overnight. Areas of fog developing overnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Rain likely with areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
210 AM EDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing overnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Rain likely with areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
210 AM EDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog
developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake
Erie shore to the upper 40s in interior valleys. Light winds,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy with rain
likely with areas of drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s
along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 50s inland. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers overnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
210 AM EDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog
developing overnight. Warmer with lows in the upper 40s. Light
winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy with rain
likely with areas of drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
210 AM EDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s
on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog
developing overnight. Warmer with lows in the upper 40s. Light
winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy with rain
likely with areas of drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s
on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
210 AM EDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southwest
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the
hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light
northwest winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing overnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Rain likely with areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph
or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light
winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
210 AM EDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light west winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s
on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing overnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Rain likely with areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light
winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
210 AM EDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing overnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
210 AM EDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light west winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. North winds 10 mph or
less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds,
becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Light winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light
winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
210 AM EDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph
or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. Light winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
210 AM EDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northwest
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug
Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light west winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper
30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
210 AM EDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely overnight. Lows around 40. Light winds, becoming east 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across
the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
210 AM EDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
