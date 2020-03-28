NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 27, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
431 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
NYZ001-282130-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
431 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely from late
morning on. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy and much
warmer with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 60s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
southwest with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Windy with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ010-282130-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
431 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers late this morning.
Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, warmer
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy
and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ002-282130-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
431 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely from late morning on. Highs ranging from the
mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 50 inland. East winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms overnight. Warmer with lows in the mid 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, warm with
highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
upper 60s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Windy with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ011-282130-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
431 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers through early
afternoon. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs
around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with lows
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, warm with
highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ085-282130-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
431 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely early, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging from the upper 40s
on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
south. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a
chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy
and much colder with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ012-282130-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
431 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
south. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a
chance of thunderstorms. Windy and much warmer with highs ranging
from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Windy with lows around 40. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, becoming
southwest and diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy
and much colder with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ019-282130-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
431 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Milder with near
steady temperatures in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Breezy, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along
the Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers overnight. Breezy with lows around 40. West winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy
with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ020-282130-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
431 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from
the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to around
50 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a
chance of thunderstorms. Breezy and much warmer with highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much
colder with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ021-282130-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
431 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper
40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a
chance of thunderstorms. Breezy and much warmer with highs ranging
from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
colder with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the
mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ013-282130-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
431 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with lows
ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the
lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a
chance of thunderstorms. Windy, warm with highs ranging from the
lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the
upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ014-282130-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
431 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...A chance of rain showers early, then rain showers through
early afternoon. Rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms late.
Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s
across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with lows
in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
overnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a
chance of thunderstorms. Windy, warm with highs ranging from the
lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,
becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming light.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler
with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper
40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ003-282130-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
431 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers from late morning on. Highs in the upper 40s. Light
winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as cold with
lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, warm with
highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
upper 60s inland. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler
with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ004-282130-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
431 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...A chance of rain showers late this morning. Rain showers
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as cold with
near steady temperatures in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, warm with
highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler
with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
NYZ005-282130-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
431 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers late this morning. Rain
showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 50. Light winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as cold with
lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, warm with
highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
NYZ006-282130-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
431 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming cloudy. Rain showers
likely this afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 10 mph or less,
becoming southeast. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Not as cold with lows ranging from the upper 30s
on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy, mild with
highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s
across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming light.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs ranging from the lower
40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ007-282130-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
431 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across
the lower elevations. Light southeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
overnight. Lows ranging from around 40 on the Tug Hill to the mid
40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with highs
ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the
lower elevations. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows ranging from the upper 30s
on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, cooler with highs ranging from the lower 40s on
the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ008-282130-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
431 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then a chance of rain
showers late. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the
lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
overnight. Not as cold with lows ranging from the upper 30s on the
hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph overnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with highs
ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across
the lower elevations. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows ranging from the upper 30s
on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops
to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
