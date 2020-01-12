NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 11, 2020
131 FPUS51 KBUF 120925
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
425 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020
NYZ001-122215-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
425 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow showers
early, then a chance of snow showers late this morning. Windy. Early
morning highs in the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
lower 40s inland, then temperatures falling into the upper 20s. West
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this morning, becoming
northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around
10 mph, becoming east.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ010-122215-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
425 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely early, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers late this morning. Partly sunny this
afternoon. Very windy. Early morning highs in the lower 40s, then
temperatures falling into the lower 30s. Southwest winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing
to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Mild with highs around 50. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ002-122215-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
425 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely early, then a chance of snow
showers late this morning. Windy. Early morning highs in the lower
40s, then temperatures falling into the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this morning, becoming northwest and
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 40. East winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming
east 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ011-122215-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
425 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers early, then a
chance of snow showers late this morning. Very windy. Early morning
highs in the mid 40s, then temperatures falling to around 30. West
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming northwest and
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the mid 20s.
North winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ085-122215-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
425 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers early, then a
chance of snow showers late this morning. Very windy. Early morning
highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures falling to the upper 20s
to the lower 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
this morning, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Mild with highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ012-122215-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
425 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers early, then a
chance of rain and snow showers late this morning. Strong winds.
Early morning highs in the mid 40s, then temperatures falling to the
upper 20s to lower 30s. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60
mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 mph or
less.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ019-122215-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
425 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers early, then a
chance of snow showers late this morning. Strong winds. Early
morning highs around 40, then temperatures falling to the upper 20s
to the lower 30s. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Mild with highs around 50.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ020-122215-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
425 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers early, then a
chance of snow showers late this morning. Very windy. Early morning
highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures falling to the upper 20s
to the lower 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
this morning, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light southeast
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ021-122215-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
425 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early, then
mostly cloudy from late morning on. Very windy. Early morning highs
in the upper 40s, then temperatures falling to to the lower 30s.
West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this morning,
diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ013-122215-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
425 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers early. Very windy.
Early morning highs in the upper 40s, then temperatures falling to
the upper 20s to the lower 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts
up to 55 mph this morning, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10
to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 mph or
less.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ014-122215-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
425 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers early, then
mostly cloudy from late morning on. Very windy and mild. Early
morning highs close to 50, then temperatures falling to the the
lower 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this
morning, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ003-122215-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
425 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers early. Windy. Early
morning highs in the mid to upper 40s, then temperatures falling to
around 30. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this
morning, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ004-122215-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
425 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers early. Breezy.
Early morning highs in the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to
the lower 50s inland, then temperatures falling to around 30. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ005-122215-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
425 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning.
Breezy, mild. Early morning highs in the upper 40s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland, then temperatures falling to
around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming
northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light
winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ006-122215-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
425 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain early, then a chance of snow and rain
showers late this morning. A chance of snow showers early this
afternoon. Early morning highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug
Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations, then temperatures
falling to the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45
mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and much colder with lows ranging from
15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across
the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ007-122215-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
425 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional rain early with freezing rain from
Watertown north to the Thousand Islands region. Snow likely later
this morning. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Ice accumulation
of up to two tenths of an inch. Windy. Early morning highs ranging
from the mid 30s across the lower elevations to the mid 40s on the
Tug Hill, then temperatures falling to the low to mid 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this morning, diminishing
to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. North winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the
lower elevations to the mid 20s on the Tug Hill. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
$$
NYZ008-122215-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
425 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain early with some freezing rain across the
northern third of the county. A chance of snow showers later this
morning. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Very windy.
Early morning highs ranging from the mid 40s across the lower
elevations to the upper 40s on the hilltops, then temperatures
falling to the low to mid 20s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 20
mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and much colder with lows 10 to 15.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
$$
JJR/RSH
