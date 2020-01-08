NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

418 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

NYZ001-082230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

418 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers likely through early afternoon with areas of

blowing snow, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers late.

Accumulation around an inch. Windy. Early morning highs in the upper

20s, then temperatures falling into the lower 20s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy, colder with lows 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain likely overnight. Not as cold. Early evening lows

in the lower 30s, then temperatures rising into the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ010-082230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

418 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers becoming likely through early afternoon with

areas of blowing snow. Just a chance of snow showers late.

Accumulation an inch or less. Early morning highs in the upper 20s,

then temperatures falling into the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain likely overnight. Not as cold. Late evening lows

in the mid 30s, then temperatures rising into the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ002-082230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

418 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Lake effect snow into early this afternoon with areas of

blowing snow. Just a chance of snow showers late. Accumulation 1 to

2 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy. Early morning

highs around 30, then temperatures falling into the lower 20s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy and much colder with lows around 15. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain likely overnight. Not as cold. Early evening lows

in the lower 30s, then temperatures rising into the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ011-082230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

418 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow through

early afternoon, then just a chance of snow showers late. Additional

accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Early morning highs in the upper 20s,

then temperatures falling into the lower 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Colder with lows 10 to

15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light

winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight.

Not as cold. Late evening lows in the lower 30s, then temperatures

rising into the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ085-082230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

418 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Occasional lake effect snow with areas of blowing

snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows.

Windy. Early morning highs in the mid 20s inland to around 30 along

the Lake Erie shore, then temperatures falling to between 15 and 20

inland and to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows ranging from

around 10 above inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s

inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain likely overnight. Not as cold. Early evening lows

in the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore,

then temperatures rising to the upper 30s inland and to the lower

40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ012-082230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

418 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Occasional lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow .

Accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from 1 to 2 inches

across the lower elevations to 2 to 3 inches across the higher

terrain. Early morning highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops

to the upper 20s in the valleys, then temperatures falling to

between 15 and 20. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and sleet

overnight. Windy and not as cold. Late evening lows in the lower

30s, then temperatures rising into the upper 30s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ019-082230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

418 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow with areas of blowing snow. Accumulation

in the most persistent snows ranging from 1 to 2 inches across the

lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches across the higher terrain. Windy.

Early morning highs in the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake

Erie shore, then temperatures falling through the 20s. West winds 20

to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from 10 to 15 in interior valleys to 15 to 20 along the

Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to

around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and sleet

in the evening, then rain likely overnight. Windy. Late evening lows

in the lower 30s in interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake

Erie shore, then temperatures rising to the upper 30s in interior

valleys and to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy with highs ranging from the upper 40s inland

to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ020-082230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

418 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow with areas of blowing snow. Accumulation 2

to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Early morning highs in the

mid 20s, then temperatures falling to between 15 and 20. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50

percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers and sleet overnight. Windy and not as

cold. Late evening lows in the upper 20s, then temperatures rising

into the upper 30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ021-082230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

418 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow with areas of blowing snow. Accumulation 2

to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Early morning highs

ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s in the

valleys, then temperatures falling into the upper teens. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet, rain showers and

freezing rain overnight. Not as cold. Late evening lows in the upper

20s, then temperatures rising into the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ013-082230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

418 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Occasional snow showers with areas of blowing snow.

Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Early morning highs ranging from the mid

20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s in the valleys, then

temperatures falling to between 15 and 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries overnight. Colder with lows 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and sleet

overnight. Not as cold. Early evening lows around 30, then

temperatures rising into the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ014-082230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

418 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Occasional snow showers with areas of blowing snow.

Accumulation ranging from around an inch across the lower elevations

to around 2 inches across the higher terrain. Windy. Early morning

highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across

the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to between 15 and 20.

West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening, becoming northwest.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and sleet

overnight. Windy and not as cold. Late evening lows around 30, then

temperatures rising into the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ003-082230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

418 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Occasional snow showers with areas of blowing snow.

Accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy.

Early morning highs around 30, then temperatures falling into the

lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy and much colder with lows around 15. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight.

Not as cold. Early evening lows in the lower 30s, then temperatures

rising into the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ004-082230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

418 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then lake effect snow with areas

of blowing snow. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent

snows. Very windy. Early morning highs in the lower 30s, then

temperatures falling into the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Very windy and much colder with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and sleet

overnight. Not as cold. Early evening lows in the upper 20s, then

temperatures rising into the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ005-082230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

418 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then lake effect snow with areas

of blowing snow from late morning on. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches in

the most persistent snows. Very windy. Late morning highs in the

lower 30s, then temperatures falling into the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Windy and much colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming southeast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet, rain showers and

freezing rain overnight. Not as cold. Late evening lows in the upper

20s, then temperatures rising into the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ006-082230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

418 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Occasional lake effect snow with areas of blowing snow from

late morning on. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent

snows. Windy. Late morning highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling to between 15 and 20. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40

mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Windy and much colder with

lows ranging from zero to 5 below across the Tug Hill to 10 to

15 above along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet, freezing rain

and rain showers overnight. Not as cold. Late evening lows 20 to 25,

then temperatures rising to the upper 20s on the Tug Hill and to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and sleet with freezing rain likely in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ007-082230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

418 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Occasional lake effect snow through midday then just a

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation in the

most persistent snows ranging from an inch or less across the lower

elevations to 2 to 4 inches on the Tug Hill. Very windy. Late morning

highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to between 15

and 20 on the Tug Hill and to the lower 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Very windy and much colder with lows ranging from zero to

5 below across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above along the Lake

Ontario shore. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Sleet likely with a chance of

freezing rain and rain showers overnight. Windy and not as cold.

Early evening lows 20 to 25, then temperatures rising to around 30 on

the Tug Hill and to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mixed precipitation in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ008-082230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

418 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Occasional lake effect snow with areas of blowing snow.

Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from 1

to 2 inches in the valleys to 2 to 4 inches across the higher

terrain. Late morning highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops

to around 30 in the Black River valley, then temperatures falling to

between 15 and 20 by late afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Much colder with lows zero to

5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 20s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet

overnight. Not as cold. Early evening lows 15 to 20, then

temperatures rising into the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mixed precipitation in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 90

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

