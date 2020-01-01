NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019
770 FPUS51 KBUF 010914
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
414 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
NYZ001-012215-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
414 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ010-012215-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
414 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then
some lake effect snow showers likely this afternoon. Accumulation an
inch or less. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Near steady temperatures
ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie
shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain overnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ002-012215-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
414 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ011-012215-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
414 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers from late morning
on. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35
mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the
evening. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ085-012215-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
414 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers, mainly through early afternoon.
Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows.
Highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake
Erie shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Lows
ranging from the mid 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie
shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ012-012215-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
414 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers this morning, then just a chance
of snow showers late. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the
most persistent snows. Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops
to the mid 30s in the valleys. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ019-012215-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
414 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers this morning, then partly sunny
with just a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Additional
accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs
ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in interior
valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging
from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to
around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
NYZ020-012215-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
414 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers this morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent
snows. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ021-012215-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
414 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon with some leftover lake
effect snow showers likely, then becoming partly sunny. Additional
accumulation up to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs
ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s in the
valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the
lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s in the valleys. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ013-012215-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
414 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely early, then some
breaks of sun this afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or
less. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s
in the valleys. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the
mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s in the Genesee valley.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain overnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Southwest winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80
percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ014-012215-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
414 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops
to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the
lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain overnight. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ003-012215-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
414 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ004-012215-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
414 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper
40s. South winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ005-012215-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
414 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon with a chance of light
snow showers, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40
percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ006-012215-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
414 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow on the Tug Hill with just
scattered snow showers elsewhere. Additional accumulation in the
most persistent snows ranging from an inch across the lower
elevations to 5 to 9 inches on the Tug Hill. Highs ranging from the
lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.
Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from the mid
20s across the Tug Hill to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the
Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Lows 20 to
25. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ007-012215-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
414 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow, with a few rumbles of thunder possible
south of Watertown. Snow may be heavy at times this morning near the
Tug Hill. Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows
ranging from 1 to 3 inches across the lower elevations to 6 to 10
inches on the Tug Hill. Windy with highs ranging from the lower 30s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West
winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then
scattered flurries overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or
less. Windy with lows ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug Hill
to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph,
becoming southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Lows 20 to
25. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ008-012215-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
414 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow, with a few rumbles of thunder possible in
the heavier snow on the Tug Hill. Additional accumulation in the
most persistent snows ranging from 1 to 3 inches across the lower
elevations to 5 to 9 inches across the higher terrain. Highs ranging
from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s in the Black River
valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the
hilltops to the lower 40s in the valleys. Southwest winds 5 to 10
mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs around 40. Light winds. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Lows around
20. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
