298 FPUS51 KBUF 290910

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

410 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019

NYZ001-292230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

410 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise a chance of rain by mid

morning. Widespread steady rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy, milder with highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Colder with highs around 40. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ010-292230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

410 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise thickening clouds with a

chance of rain by mid morning. Widespread steady rain from late

morning on. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ002-292230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

410 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise thickening clouds with a

chance of rain by late morning. Widespread steady rain this

afternoon. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10

to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy, milder with highs around 50. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south around 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Colder with highs around 40. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ011-292230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

410 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise thickening clouds with a

chance of rain by late morning. Widespread steady rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, milder with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Colder with highs around 40. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ085-292230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

410 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise widespread steady rain

from late morning on. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10

mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional rain. Areas of dense fog developing. Not as

cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning, otherwise mostly

cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Breezy, mild with highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to

the mid 50s in the valleys. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder

with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ012-292230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

410 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise thickening clouds with a

chance of rain by late this morning. Widespread steady rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional rain. Areas of dense fog developing...mainly

across the higher terrain. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning, otherwise rain, breezy,

mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Colder with highs in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ019-292230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

410 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early otherwise rain developing by mid

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional rain. Areas of dense fog developing...

mainly across the higher terrain. Breezy and not as cold with lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

overnight. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning, otherwise mostly

cloudy. Rain in the morning, then just a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely overnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ020-292230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

410 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise thickening clouds with rain

from late morning on. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10

mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional rain. Areas of dense fog developing...mainly

across the higher terrain. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning, otherwise mostly

cloudy. Rain in the morning, then just a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 mph

or less, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Colder with highs in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ021-292230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

410 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Thickening clouds with a chance of rain late this morning.

Widespread steady rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light

winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional rain. Areas of dense fog developing...mainly

across the higher terrain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning, otherwise rain, mild

with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower

50s in the valleys. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and

snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Colder with highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s in the

valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ013-292230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

410 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise thickening clouds with a

chance of rain late this morning. Widespread steady rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10

to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional rain. Areas of dense fog developing....mainly

across the higher terrain. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning, otherwise rain, breezy,

mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the

50 to 55 in the valleys. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Colder with highs ranging from

the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s in the valleys.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ014-292230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

410 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Thickening clouds with a chance of rain late this morning.

Widespread steady rain this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of dense fog developing...mainly across the

higher terrain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning, otherwise rain, breezy

with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain showers

likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on

the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ003-292230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

410 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise thickening clouds with a

chance of rain late this morning. Widespread steady rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy, mild with highs around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ004-292230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

410 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise thickening clouds with a

chance of rain late this morning. Widespread steady rain this

afternoon. Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ005-292230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

410 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny early. Rain

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light east winds. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. East

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ006-292230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

410 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny early. A

chance of rain early this afternoon. Steady rain late. Highs in the

upper 30s. Light east winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of dense fog developing...mainly across the

Tug Hill. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning, otherwise rain. Highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers likely

with snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ007-292230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

410 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise increasing clouds with rain

likely late. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain,

freezing rain and sleet overnight. Areas of dense fog developing.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one

quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning, otherwise rain, sleet

and freezing rain in the morning, then just rain in the afternoon.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth

of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of precipitation 100

percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming south. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ008-292230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

410 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds with rain likely late. Highs in the upper

30s. Light east winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain, sleet

and freezing rain overnight. Areas of dense fog developing. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one third of an

inch. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning, otherwise rain, sleet

and freezing rain in the morning, then rain and sleet in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up

to one tenth of an inch. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet and rain with snow showers likely in the

evening, then snow showers overnight. Near steady temperatures in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

JJR/RSH

