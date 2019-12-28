NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 27, 2019

841 FPUS51 KBUF 280900

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

NYZ001-282215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then widespread rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows around 40. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

NYZ010-282215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then widespread rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

NYZ002-282215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then widespread rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows around 40. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

NYZ011-282215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then widespread rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming southeast. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

NYZ085-282215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 30 inland to the

mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then widespread rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

NYZ012-282215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then widespread rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ019-282215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 30 in interior

valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then widespread rain during the

midday and afternoon. Mild with highs around 50. Southeast winds 10

to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south. Chance of

precipitation 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

southeast. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ020-282215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then widespread rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ021-282215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then widespread rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10

to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Mild with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ013-282215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light southwest

winds.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then widespread rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with near steady temperatures in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

NYZ014-282215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light west winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then widespread

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows around 40. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

NYZ003-282215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light west winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then widespread

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10

mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with near steady temperatures in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance

of rain 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

NYZ004-282215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light west winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80

percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperatures around 40. Southeast

winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ005-282215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light west winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mild with highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ006-282215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light west winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows ranging from the lower

30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ007-282215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mixed precipitation including freezing rain Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 100

percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then just rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of precipitation 100

percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ008-282215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

in the Black River valley. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mixed precipitation including freezing rain. Lows

around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then just rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and sleet likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40.

JJR/RSH

