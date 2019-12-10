NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 9, 2019

_____

972 FPUS51 KBUF 100855

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

NYZ001-102200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early this morning, then a

chance of snow and rain showers late this morning. A chance of snow

showers late. Breezy. Early morning highs in the upper 30s, then

temperatures falling into the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Accumulation

1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with highs around

30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Windy with lows 15 to 20.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 30. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ010-102200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early this morning, then

snow likely late this morning. A chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Windy. Early morning

highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures falling into the lower

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

west and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 3 to

5 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with highs in the upper

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Windy with lows around 15.

West winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 30. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ002-102200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early this morning, then a

chance of snow and rain showers late this morning. A chance of snow

showers this afternoon. Breezy. Early morning highs in the upper

30s, then temperatures falling into the lower 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely in the morning, then

lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches

in the most persistent snows. Windy with highs around 30. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with scattered snow showers overnight.

Windy with lows 15 to 20. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ011-102200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early this morning, then

snow likely with a chance of rain showers late this morning. A

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Early morning highs in the lower 40s, then

temperatures falling to around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely in the morning, then

lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches

in the most persistent snows. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 30. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ085-102200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 PM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers early this morning, then snow

through early afternoon. A chance of snow showers late. Snow

accumulation an inch or less. Windy. Early morning highs in the mid

30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore, then

temperatures falling to the upper 20s inland and to the lower 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph early. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches

in the most persistent snows. Lows ranging from around 20 on the

hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely in the morning, then

lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to

4 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy with highs ranging

from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with scattered snow showers overnight.

Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Windy with lows ranging

from 10 to 15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 30. South winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ012-102200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 PM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers early this morning, then snow

likely with a chance of rain showers late this morning. A chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less.

Windy. Early morning highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops

to the lower 40s across the lower elevations, then temperatures

falling to the mid 20s on the hilltops and to the upper 20s across

the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph this morning, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much

colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then lake

effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to

3 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from the mid

20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in

the evening. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ019-102200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely early, then a chance of rain and snow

showers early. Lake effect snow from late morning on. Snow

accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from an inch or

less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher

terrain. Windy. Early morning highs in the mid 30s inland to the

lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore, then temperatures falling to

the upper 20s inland and to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph early, diminishing

to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches

in the most persistent snows. Lows 20 to 25. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Additional

accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy, cold

with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the

evening, then scattered snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Windy with lows 10 to 15. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 30. South winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ020-102200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely early, then rain showers likely with a

chance of snow showers early. A chance of snow and rain showers late

this morning, then lake effect snow this afternoon. Snow

accumulation an inch or less. Early morning highs in the upper 30s,

then temperatures falling to the mid 20s on the hilltops and to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph early. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches

in the most persistent snows. Much colder with lows 20 to 25. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional

accumulation 1 to 3 inches possible in the most persistent snows.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then partly

cloudy with scattered snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Highs

around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ021-102200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely early this morning, then a chance of

snow and rain showers late this morning. A chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Early morning highs in the mid 40s, then

temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the hilltops and to around

30 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow likely in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches in

the most persistent snows. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation

an inch or less. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to

the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered snow

showers overnight. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s

on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ013-102200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely early, then a chance of rain

showers early. A chance of rain and snow showers late this morning,

then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Early morning highs in

the mid 40s, then temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the

hilltops and to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows 20 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow in

the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs

ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 10 to 15.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ014-102200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early this morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers through early afternoon. A chance of

snow showers late. Early morning highs ranging from the mid 40s on

the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the hilltops and to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows 20 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 10 to 15.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s

on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ003-102200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early this morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers late this morning. A chance of snow

showers this afternoon. Breezy. Early morning highs in the mid 40s,

then temperatures falling into the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely

with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Additional accumulation

an inch or less. Windy with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers.

Windy with lows 15 to 20. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ004-102200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early this morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers through early afternoon. A chance of

snow showers late. Breezy. Early morning highs in the upper 40s,

then temperatures falling into the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers overnight. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent

snows. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Windy with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west and increasing to 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Windy with lows

15 to 20. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming south.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ005-102200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early this morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers through early afternoon. Lake effect

snow likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Early morning

highs in the upper 40s, then temperatures falling into the lower

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most

persistent snows. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an

inch or less. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in

the evening. Windy with lows 15 to 20. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ006-102200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM EST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely early this morning, then rain and snow

showers likely late this morning. A chance of snow and rain showers

early this afternoon, then a chance of snow showers late. Snow

accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower

elevations to an inch or less on the Tug Hill. Early morning highs

in the upper 40s, then temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the

Tug Hill and to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers overnight. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches in the

most persistent snows. Much colder with lows ranging from 15 to

20 on the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional

accumulation 1 to 3 inches possible in the most persistent snows.

Windy with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the

evening, then lake effect snow showers likely overnight. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Windy with lows ranging from around

10 above on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening,

becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ007-102200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM

EST THURSDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely early, then a chance of rain showers

early. Rain showers likely late this morning, then a chance of snow

showers this afternoon. Early morning highs in the upper 40s, then

temperatures falling to the mid 20s on the Tug Hill and to around

30 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Much colder with lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then lake effect

snow and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy

at times in the afternoon. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most

persistent snows. Very windy with highs ranging from the upper 20s

inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Windy with lows

10 to 15. West winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming northwest and

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 20s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ008-102200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely early this morning, then rain and snow

showers likely late this morning. A chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across

the lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain.

Early morning highs in the mid 40s, then temperatures falling to the

mid 20s on the hilltops and to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then lake effect snow in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs

ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the

lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the

evening, then scattered snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 20s

on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather