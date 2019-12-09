NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 8, 2019
_____
880 FPUS51 KBUF 090832
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
NYZ001-092230-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers early. Showers from late morning on.
Mild with highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Colder. Early
morning highs around 40, then temperatures falling into the lower
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.
Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers, with areas of blowing snow in
the afternoon. Windy with highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ010-092230-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Showers, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Windy, colder. Early morning highs in the lower 40s, then
temperatures falling into the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers, with areas of blowing snow in
the afternoon. Windy with highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ002-092230-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers early. Showers from late morning on.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or
less. Windy. Early morning highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures
falling into the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in
the evening. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers, with areas of blowing snow in
the afternoon. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ011-092230-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming southwest with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Early morning highs in the lower
40s, then temperatures falling into the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then lake
effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ085-092230-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers. Breezy, mild with
highs ranging from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the
Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Windy, colder. Early morning highs ranging from the
upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations, then temperatures falling to the upper 20s inland and to
the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows ranging from
around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers, with areas of blowing snow in
the afternoon. Windy with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the
hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing
snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ012-092230-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers. Breezy with highs
in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows around 40. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging
from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or
less across the higher terrain. Early morning highs ranging from the
upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations, then temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the
hilltops and to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Much colder with lows in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or
less. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then
lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ019-092230-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Showers, breezy, mild with highs around 50. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers, windy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging
from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or
less across the higher terrain. Windy, colder. Early morning highs
ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the
lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the
hilltops and to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers, with areas of blowing snow in
the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s on
the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing
snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ020-092230-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch
or less. Early morning highs around 40, then temperatures falling
into the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Much colder with
lows 20 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then lake
effect snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ021-092230-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...A chance of rain showers early, then rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch
or less. Early morning highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures
falling to the upper 20s on the hilltops and to the lower 30s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the
upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ013-092230-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100
percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Early morning highs in the mid
40s, then temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the hilltops and
to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Much colder with lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ014-092230-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers
overnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Early morning highs ranging from the lower 40s on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations, then
temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the hilltops and to the
lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Much
colder with lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ003-092230-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or
less. Early morning highs in the mid 40s, then temperatures falling
into the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the
evening. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with areas of
blowing snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ004-092230-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or
less. Windy. Early morning highs in the mid 40s, then temperatures
falling into the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Much colder with
lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ005-092230-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers early this morning, then showers from
late morning on. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then
snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Early morning highs in the mid 40s,
then temperatures falling into the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Much colder with
lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ006-092230-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers early this morning, then showers from
late morning on. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less.
Windy. Early morning highs in the mid 40s, then temperatures falling
to the upper 20s on the Tug Hill and to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and
increasing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Much colder with
lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across
the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the
lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing
snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ007-092230-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then snow showers
likely with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation an inch or less. Windy. Early morning highs in the mid
40s, then temperatures falling to around 30 inland and to the mid
30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers in the
afternoon. Windy with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill
to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ008-092230-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
332 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...A chance of rain showers and freezing rain early, then a
chance of rain showers early. Rain showers from late morning on.
Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in
the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Early morning highs in
the mid 40s, then temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the
hilltops and to around 30 across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Much
colder with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the
upper 20s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
_____
