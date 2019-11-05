NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 4, 2019
974 FPUS51 KBUF 050847
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
347 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
NYZ001-052230-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
347 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Rain early, then partly sunny this afternoon. Breezy. Near
steady temperatures in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows ranging
from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario
shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain and snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ010-052230-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
347 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny early this afternoon.
Mostly cloudy with showers likely again late. Breezy with highs in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Much colder with lows around 30. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40
percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain and snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ002-052230-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
347 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Rain early, then partly sunny late. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain and snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ011-052230-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
347 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Much colder with lows in
the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain and snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ085-052230-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
347 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then a few more showers
likely late. Breezy with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the
hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect rain showers with lake effect snow showers
likely. Snow accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from
little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch across the
higher terrain. Much colder with lows ranging from the upper 20s
inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15
mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along
the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening, then rain and snow showers likely overnight. Lows ranging
from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Cold with highs ranging from the
mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
$$
NYZ012-052230-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
347 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers late. Highs in
the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect rain and snow showers in the evening, then
snow showers likely overnight. Snow accumulation in the most
persistent snows ranging from little or nothing across the lower
elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain. Much colder
with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely overnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or
less. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
$$
NYZ019-052230-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
347 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then a few more showers
likely late. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect rain showers with lake effect snow showers
likely. Snow accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from
little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch across the
higher terrain. Much colder with lows ranging from the upper 20s in
interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80
percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely overnight. Lows
ranging from the lower 30s in interior valleys to the upper 30s
along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Light winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
$$
NYZ020-052230-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
347 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then a chance of showers
late. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect rain and snow showers in the evening, then
snow showers likely overnight. Snow accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from
little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch across the
higher terrain. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80
percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely overnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
$$
NYZ021-052230-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
347 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then a few more showers
likely late. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the
upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with lows
in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
$$
NYZ013-052230-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
347 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Rain developing this morning, tapering off to a chance of
showers late. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the
upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain and snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
$$
NYZ014-052230-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
347 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Rain developing this morning, tapering off to a chance of
showers late. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to
around 50 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Much colder with
lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Cold with highs ranging from the
mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ003-052230-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
347 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon...then becoming partly sunny
late. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows ranging from around 30 inland to the
mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ004-052230-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
347 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Rain developing this morning...tapering off to a chance of
showers late. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ005-052230-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
347 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Rain from mid morning through early afternoon, then a few
more showers likely late. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows ranging from the lower
30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ006-052230-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
347 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Rain, mainly from mid morning on. Highs ranging from the
mid 40s on the Tug Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100
percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then lake effect
rain and snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation in the most
persistent snows ranging from little or nothing across the lower
elevations to around an inch on the Tug Hill. Colder with lows
ranging from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the upper 30s
along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain and snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional snow
accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from little or
nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch on the Tug
Hill. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower
40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening, then rain and snow showers likely overnight. Lows ranging
from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Cold with highs ranging from the
mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ007-052230-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
347 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then a few more showers
likely late. Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug
Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20
mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then snow
showers with a chance of rain showers overnight. Snow accumulation
ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around
an inch on the Tug Hill. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs ranging from
the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows ranging from
the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Cold with highs ranging from the
mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ008-052230-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
347 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the
upper 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then lake
effect snow showers overnight. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the
most persistent snows across the Tug Hill, less than an inch
elsewhere. Colder with lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers with a
chance of lake effect rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Additional snow
accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from little or
nothing across the lower elevations to an inch across the higher
terrain. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper
30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain likely in
the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the
hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs around 30.
$$
Hitchcock/SW
