NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 18, 2019
_____
092 FPUS51 KBUF 190825
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
425 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019
NYZ001-192115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
425 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sun filled skies. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds,
becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light
winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ010-192115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
425 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sun filled skies. Highs around 60. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Light southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 70. Light winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ002-192115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
425 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sun filled skies. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming
east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ011-192115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
425 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sun filled skies. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light
winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ085-192115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
425 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sun filled skies. Highs not far from 60. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake
Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s
on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ012-192115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
425 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sun filled skies. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops
to the mid 60s in the valleys. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s
on the hilltops to the upper 60s in the valleys. Light winds,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ019-192115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
425 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sun filled skies. Highs around 60. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from the lower 40s in interior valleys to the upper 40s
along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s in
interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ020-192115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
425 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sun filled skies. Patchy fog early. Highs ranging from the
upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s in the valleys. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops
to the mid 60s in the valleys. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s
on the hilltops to the upper 60s in the valleys. Light winds,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ021-192115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
425 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sun filled skies. Patchy fog early. Highs ranging from the
mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 in the valleys. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s
on the hilltops to the mid 60s in the valleys. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ013-192115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
425 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sun filled skies. Highs around 60. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops
to the mid 60s in the valleys. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower
40s across the lower elevations to the mid 40s on the hilltops.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to near 70 in the valleys. Light winds, becoming southeast
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ014-192115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
425 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sun filled skies. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the
hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s across
the lower elevations to the upper 40s on the hilltops. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ003-192115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
425 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sun filled skies. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the
Lake Ontario shore to nearly 60 inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland
to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ004-192115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
425 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sun filled skies. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ005-192115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
425 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sun filled skies. Highs in the mid 50s. Light southwest
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Light southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ006-192115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
425 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sun filled skies. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the
Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming southeast around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to
the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ007-192115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
425 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sun filled skies. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s. Light east winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to
the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ008-192115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
425 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sun filled skies. Highs ranging from around 50 on the
hilltops to the mid 50s in the Black River valley. Light northwest
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 30s. Light southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s in the valleys. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less, becoming south.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from around 60 on the
hilltops to the mid 60s in the valleys. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
JJR/RSH
_____
