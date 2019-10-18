NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 17, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

412 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

412 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph near Lake Ontario this morning, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight.

Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

412 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight.

Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the

Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs around 60. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

412 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph near Lake Ontario this morning, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight.

Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

412 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

412 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly this morning with scattered showers early, then

becoming partly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s

inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10

to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from the

upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s

inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

412 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the

upper 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost and patchy valley fog

developing overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10

mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

412 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers early, then partly

sunny from late morning on. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s

on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost and patchy valley fog

developing overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in interior

valleys to the mid to upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Not as

cool with highs around 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s in

interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

412 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning with scattered showers early,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost and patchy valley fog

developing overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

412 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost and patchy valley fog

developing overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to

around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on

the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

412 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around

50 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost and patchy valley fog

developing overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Warmer

with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around

60 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

412 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered rain showers early. Cool with highs ranging from

the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the mid

50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

412 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning with scattered showers early,

then becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph near Lake

Ontario this morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight.

Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

412 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered morning showers. Highs around

50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph near Lake

Ontario this morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

412 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered morning showers. Cool with highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

near Lake Ontario this morning, becoming west. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s

along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

412 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered morning showers. Highs ranging from

the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph near Lake

Ontario this morning, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy with areas of frost developing

overnight. Lows ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the

lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

412 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 40s inland to the

lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy

with widespread frost developing overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to the

upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

412 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers early. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy

with widespread frost developing overnight. Lows around 30.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops

to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on

the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

