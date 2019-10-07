NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 7, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
636 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
636 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers early. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to the upper 40s
along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s
inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming
east 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
636 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early, then a chance of
showers late this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming
east around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
636 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early, then a chance of
showers late this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to the upper 40s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s
inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming east
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
636 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early, then a chance of
showers late this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming east
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
636 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy. Showers
likely early, then a chance of showers late this morning. Highs
ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Some patchy
fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to
the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the
lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 40 inland to
the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops
to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
636 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. Rain early, then
showers likely late this morning. A chance of showers early this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
around 60. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds,
becoming east around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
636 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy. Showers
likely early, then a chance of showers through early afternoon.
Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Lows ranging from the lower 40s in interior valleys to the upper 40s
along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 40 in
interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore.
Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops
to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
636 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain early, then showers likely
late this morning. A chance of showers early this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds,
becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
636 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain this morning, then showers
likely early this afternoon. A chance of showers late. Highs ranging
from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light west winds.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across
the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. East winds
10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
636 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise rain early, then showers
likely late this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across
the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. East winds
10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
636 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise rain this morning, then a
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on
the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the
lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the
hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. East winds
10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
636 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain early, then showers likely late this morning.
A chance of showers early this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Some patchy
fog developing overnight. Cooler with lows ranging from the mid 40s
inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s
inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds,
becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
636 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers early this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along
the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph
or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
636 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely early this
afternoon. A chance of showers late. Highs around 60. West winds
10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Cooler with lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to
around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along
the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph
or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
636 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely early this
afternoon. A chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the mid 50s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy
with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid
40s across the Tug Hill to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario
shore. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across
the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s
across the Tug Hill to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
636 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Rain early, then showers likely late this morning. A chance
of showers early this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on
the Tug Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy
with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the
lower 40s across the Tug Hill to the upper 40s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the Tug
Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
636 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely early this
afternoon. A chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the mid 50s
on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy
with some patchy fog developing overnight. Cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across
the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the
hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
