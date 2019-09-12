NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 11, 2019

374 FPUS51 KBUF 120742

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019

NYZ001-122130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through midday with some showers, then becoming

partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 inland

to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ010-122130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning with some showers, then becoming partly

sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 inland

to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming east.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80

percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ002-122130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through midday with some showers, then becoming

partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 inland

to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10

to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ011-122130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through midday with some showers then becoming

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80

percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ085-122130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with some showers this morning, then partial clearing

this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to

the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

inland to the upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy with lows ranging from the lower 60s

inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ012-122130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with some showers this morning, then partial clearing

this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10

to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

overnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ019-122130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with some showers this morning and possibly an

isolated thunderstorm. Partial clearing later this afternoon. Highs

around 70. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior

valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s inland to the

upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy with lows ranging from the lower 60s

in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80

percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ020-122130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Cloudy with some showers this morning and possibly an

isolated thunderstorm. Partial clearing later this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5

to 10 mph, becoming east.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops

to the mid 70s in the valleys. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

overnight. Windy with lows around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ021-122130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with some showers this morning and possibly an

isolated thunderstorm. Partial clearing late this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph, becoming south.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Breezy, mild with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the

valleys. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ013-122130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers this morning, then partial clearing

later this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10

mph, becoming east.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the Genesee Valley. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the

valleys. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ014-122130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partial clearing later this

afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ003-122130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with some showers this morning, then becoming

partly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s

inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20

mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ004-122130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with some showers this morning, then becoming

partly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s

inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ005-122130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with some showers this morning, then becoming

partly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s

inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10

to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ006-122130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with some showers through midday then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s across the

Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers overnight. Breezy with lows

ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to around 60 across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35

mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ007-122130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy and cooler with highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Chilly with lows ranging from the mid 40s

across the Tug Hill to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers overnight. Windy with lows

ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80

percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ008-122130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear and chilly. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s in the Black River valley. Light winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy with highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

JJR/RSH

