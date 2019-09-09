NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 8, 2019

845 FPUS51 KBUF 090825

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

NYZ001-092115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy

this morning, then decreasing clouds this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the upper

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm

and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warm with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ010-092115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy

this morning, then decreasing clouds this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warm with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ002-092115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy

this morning, then decreasing clouds this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer with highs ranging from

the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm

and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ011-092115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy

this morning, then decreasing clouds this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower

80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ085-092115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy

this morning, then decreasing clouds this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 mph

or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs around 80. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ012-092115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ019-092115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs around 80. South winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Warm

with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to around

70 along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ020-092115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Warm

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ021-092115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light east

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer with highs ranging from

the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Warm

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ013-092115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

east winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer with highs ranging from

the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ014-092115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across

the lower elevations. Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the mid

70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower

80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ003-092115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer with highs ranging from

the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm

with highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to

the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ004-092115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper

70s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm

and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ005-092115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ006-092115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm with

lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around

80 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ007-092115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on

the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much warmer

and more humid with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill

to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ008-092115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs

ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much warmer

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper

70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

