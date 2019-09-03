NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 2, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 3 2019

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Breezy, warm with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and much cooler with lows ranging

from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming north.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Breezy, warm with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

ranging from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. South winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming north.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the

lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows ranging

from the upper 40s in interior valleys to the lower 50s along the

Lake Erie shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

around 70 across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the

lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops

to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows ranging from around 50 inland to the

mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 mph or

less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning.

Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows ranging from the

upper 40s across the Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Breezy, warm with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower

70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows ranging from the mid 40s across the Tug

Hill to around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops

to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 60s.

