NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 1, 2019

_____

465 FPUS51 KBUF 020840

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019

NYZ001-022115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy with showers likely

early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this

morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ010-022115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy with showers likely

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some

patchy fog developing. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to

around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ002-022115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy with showers early,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers through early afternoon.

Partly sunny with a chance of showers late. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ011-022115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy with showers early,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely late this morning. Partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some

patchy fog developing. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to

mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming south around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ085-022115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy with showers

likely this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some

patchy fog developing. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming northwest. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ012-022115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy with showers

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid

70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ019-022115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise showers likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing.

Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to around 60 along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior

valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ020-022115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise showers likely through

early afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance of showers late.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in

the mid 50s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ021-022115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late. Showers likely through early

afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the

upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in

the mid 50s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ013-022115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Showers early, then showers likely through early afternoon.

Partly sunny with a chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the

upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some

patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light west

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ014-022115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Showers early, then showers likely late this morning.

Partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some

patchy fog developing. Lows in the upper 50s. Light west winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to

mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

south around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ003-022115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers early, then cloudy with showers likely

late this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some

patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light west

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Warm with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ004-022115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers early, then cloudy with showers likely

late this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some

patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light west

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Warm with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ005-022115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Showers early, then showers likely late this morning.

Partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light west winds.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the morning, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ006-022115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely early this

afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of showers late. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing.

Lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. Light west winds.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Warm with

lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ007-022115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise showers through early

afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance of showers late. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest

winds.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ008-022115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise becoming partly sunny

late. Showers through early afternoon, then a chance of showers

late. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower

70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Some patchy fog developing.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light west winds.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise becoming mostly

sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower

70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather