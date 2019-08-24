NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 23, 2019

548 FPUS51 KBUF 240841

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

NYZ001-242130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming east

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ010-242130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming east

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland

to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ002-242130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to

the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming east

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ011-242130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming east

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ085-242130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows ranging from around 50 inland to the mid 50s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

east around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ012-242130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear

with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ019-242130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear

with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the

upper 40s in interior valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie

shore. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in

interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ020-242130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny this morning,

then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear

with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ021-242130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.

Cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the

upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Some patchy

fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ013-242130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ014-242130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ003-242130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northeast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to

the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 10 mph

or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming east

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. East winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southeast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ004-242130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to

the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 mph or

less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 mph or less, becoming southeast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ005-242130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ006-242130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North

winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.

North winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across

the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ007-242130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ008-242130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

