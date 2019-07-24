NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 23, 2019

829 FPUS51 KBUF 240839

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019

NYZ001-242115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early this afternoon.

Comfortable with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to

the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ010-242115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early this afternoon.

Comfortable with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to

the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

along the Lake Erie shore to around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Erie

shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ002-242115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early this afternoon.

Comfortable with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to

the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ011-242115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Comfortable with highs in the upper 70s.

Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest

winds.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ085-242115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon.

Comfortable with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to

the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 inland

to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10

mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ012-242115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Comfortable with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. Light

winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10

mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ019-242115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Comfortable with highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper

50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ020-242115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon.

Comfortable with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the mid 70s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ021-242115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. A thunderstorm

cannot be ruled out. Comfortable with highs ranging from the lower

70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. Northwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys.

Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ013-242115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers this afternoon. A thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

Comfortable with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 in the valleys. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the mid 80s in the valleys. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ014-242115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers this afternoon. A thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

Comfortable with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ003-242115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers during the midday and

early afternoon. Comfortable with highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s

inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ004-242115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon.

Comfortable with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to

the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ005-242115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Comfortable with highs in the upper 70s.

Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to

the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ006-242115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon.

Comfortable with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across

the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 across

the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ007-242115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Comfortable with highs ranging from the lower

70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the

Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ008-242115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Comfortable with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the Black River valley. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s in the valleys. West winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

Hitchcock/RSH

