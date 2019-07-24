NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 23, 2019
829 FPUS51 KBUF 240839
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
NYZ001-242115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early this afternoon.
Comfortable with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to
the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ010-242115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early this afternoon.
Comfortable with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to
the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
along the Lake Erie shore to around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Erie
shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ002-242115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early this afternoon.
Comfortable with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to
the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ011-242115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Comfortable with highs in the upper 70s.
Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30
percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest
winds.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ085-242115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon.
Comfortable with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to
the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 inland
to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10
mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ012-242115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Comfortable with highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. Light
winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10
mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ019-242115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of
showers this afternoon. Comfortable with highs in the mid 70s. Light
winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s
along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper
50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ020-242115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon.
Comfortable with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 70s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10
mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ021-242115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. A thunderstorm
cannot be ruled out. Comfortable with highs ranging from the lower
70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. Northwest winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys.
Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30
percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ013-242115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers this afternoon. A thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.
Comfortable with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10
mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 in the valleys. Light
winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 80s in the valleys. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ014-242115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers this afternoon. A thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.
Comfortable with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the lower 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ003-242115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers during the midday and
early afternoon. Comfortable with highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s
inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ004-242115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon.
Comfortable with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to
the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ005-242115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Comfortable with highs in the upper 70s.
Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to
the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds,
becoming west around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ006-242115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon.
Comfortable with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across
the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 across
the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ007-242115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Comfortable with highs ranging from the lower
70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.
Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the
Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ008-242115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
439 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Comfortable with highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s
on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the Black River valley. Light
winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s in the valleys. West winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Hitchcock/RSH
