NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 13, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
925 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph or less,
becoming northwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
925 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the
lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
925 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
925 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 60. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
925 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s
along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the
upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
925 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
925 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s
along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior
valleys to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
925 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
925 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or
less, becoming northwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
925 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower
60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or
less, becoming northwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
925 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the
lower 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
925 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid
80s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the
lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland
to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
925 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. West winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
925 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the
lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
925 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light west winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the
lower 60s across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario
shore. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across
the Tug Hill to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to
around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
925 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the
mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the
mid 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to
around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
925 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the
upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops
to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph
or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
