NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 11, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

936 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019

NYZ001-112130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

936 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall late. Highs ranging from the lower 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with

lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ010-112130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

936 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall late. Highs ranging from around 80 along

the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with

lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ002-112130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

936 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms through early afternoon, then showers and

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall late. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ011-112130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

936 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms through early afternoon, then showers and

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall late. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Cooler, muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ085-112130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

936 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall late. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Muggy with lows ranging from around 60 inland to the mid

60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland

to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ012-112130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

936 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms through early afternoon, then showers and

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall late. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ019-112130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

936 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall late. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Cooler, muggy with lows ranging from around 60 in interior

valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in

interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ020-112130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

936 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall late. Highs ranging from around 80 on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ021-112130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

936 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms through early afternoon, then showers and

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall late. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops

to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops

to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ013-112130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

936 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms through early afternoon, then showers and

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall late. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy

with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops

to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ014-112130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

936 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms through early afternoon, then showers and

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall late. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Cooler, muggy with lows ranging from around 60 on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across

the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops

to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ003-112130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

936 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms through early afternoon, then showers and

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall late. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 90 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ004-112130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

936 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms early this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms late.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall late.

Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 80s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid

80s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ005-112130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

936 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms through early afternoon, then showers and

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall late. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Cooler, muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 70s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ006-112130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

936 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms through early afternoon, then showers and

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall late. Highs ranging from around 80 on the Tug Hill to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows ranging from the

upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs ranging from

around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ007-112130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

936 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms through early afternoon, then showers and

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall late. Highs ranging from around 80 on the Tug Hill to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy

with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs ranging from around

70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper

50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ008-112130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

936 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms through early afternoon, then showers and

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall late. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows ranging from the

upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

