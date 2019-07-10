NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 10, 2019
_____
244 FPUS51 KBUF 101736
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
NYZ001-102115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy
with lows in the lower 70s. Light south winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ010-102115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy
with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie
shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds,
becoming west around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ002-102115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light northeast winds. Chance
of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light south winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ011-102115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 80s.
Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds, becoming south
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ085-102115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Near steady temperatures
in the mid 80s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds,
becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
west around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ012-102115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the mid
80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.
Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming
south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then occasional showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower
80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ019-102115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid 80s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s
in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore.
Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy
with lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the mid
60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s
on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ020-102115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the
lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then occasional showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around
80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy
with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ021-102115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers early,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from
the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then occasional showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ013-102115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops
to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of
rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds,
becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then occasional showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower
80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ014-102115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Hazy early. Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from
the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds,
becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then occasional showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around
80 on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and cooler with highs ranging from the lower
70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.
West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ003-102115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the
lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower
70s. Light south winds.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then occasional showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ004-102115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs ranging from the mid 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower
70s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then occasional showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower
80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light
winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ005-102115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs ranging from
the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light
winds. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in
the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then occasional showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower
80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming west around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ006-102115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hazy. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light
southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Hazy in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around
70. Light southeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then occasional showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around
80 on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with
lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from
around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ007-102115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southwest
winds.
.TONIGHT...Hazy in the evening. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Warmer and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming
south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then occasional showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around
80 on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with
lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from
around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ008-102115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hazy. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on
the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light
southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Hazy in the evening. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Warmer with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then occasional showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with
lows ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from around 70 on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
_____
