NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 10, 2019

_____

244 FPUS51 KBUF 101736

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

NYZ001-102115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy

with lows in the lower 70s. Light south winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ010-102115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy

with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie

shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ002-102115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light northeast winds. Chance

of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light south winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ011-102115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 80s.

Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ085-102115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Near steady temperatures

in the mid 80s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ012-102115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the mid

80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then occasional showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ019-102115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s

in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore.

Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy

with lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the mid

60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ020-102115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the

lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then occasional showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around

80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy

with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ021-102115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers early,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from

the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then occasional showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ013-102115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops

to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then occasional showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ014-102115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Hazy early. Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from

the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then occasional showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around

80 on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and cooler with highs ranging from the lower

70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ003-102115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the

lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Light south winds.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then occasional showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ004-102115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs ranging from the mid 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then occasional showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ005-102115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs ranging from

the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light

winds. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in

the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then occasional showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ006-102115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hazy. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light

southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Hazy in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around

70. Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then occasional showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around

80 on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with

lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from

around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ007-102115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southwest

winds.

.TONIGHT...Hazy in the evening. Partly cloudy in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Warmer and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming

south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then occasional showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around

80 on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with

lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from

around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ008-102115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

136 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hazy. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on

the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light

southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Hazy in the evening. Partly cloudy in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Warmer with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then occasional showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with

lows ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather