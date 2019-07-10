NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 80s inland. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light southwest winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light south

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around

80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s

in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore.

Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the

lower 60s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across

the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the

lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light south

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around

80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

80s inland. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Very

warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming

south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warmer and

muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around

70 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around

80 on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with

lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around

80 on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with

lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops

to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with

lows ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

