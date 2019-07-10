NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019
963 FPUS51 KBUF 100538
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
NYZ001-100900-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
upper 80s inland. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ010-100900-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light southwest winds. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower
70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ002-100900-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper
80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ011-100900-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light south
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds, becoming south
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ085-100900-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds,
becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ012-100900-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming
south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around
80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ019-100900-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s
in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore.
Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the
lower 60s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie
shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ020-100900-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s
across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ021-100900-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across
the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ013-100900-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the
lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds, becoming south
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower
80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ014-100900-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light south
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds, becoming south
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around
80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ003-100900-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper
80s inland. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the
lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ004-100900-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Very
warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming
south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower
80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ005-100900-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along
the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower
80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light
winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ006-100900-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the Tug Hill
to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warmer and
muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around
70 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around
80 on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with
lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ007-100900-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy
with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south around
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around
80 on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with
lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ008-100900-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops
to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows
in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with
lows ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across
the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
