NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 22, 2023

526 FPUS51 KBGM 230835

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

NYZ009-232100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then a chance of snow

showers this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs around 30.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and rain. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ015-232100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ016-232100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ017-232100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ018-232100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ022-232100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then a chance of snow

showers this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Brisk with highs in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Brisk with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Brisk

with highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ023-232100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Brisk with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ024-232100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ025-232100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Brisk with lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ036-232100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Patchy

blowing snow. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ037-232100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Patchy

blowing snow. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, freezing rain and rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ044-232100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ045-232100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ046-232100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times this morning. Additional snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs around 30.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ055-232100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ056-232100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times this morning. Additional snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ057-232100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow and freezing rain this morning, then snow showers

likely this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this morning.

Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs around 30.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Brisk with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ062-232100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow, freezing rain and sleet this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Additional snow and sleet

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Brisk with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and snow. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

