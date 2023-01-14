NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 13, 2023 _____ 759 FPUS51 KBGM 140835 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023 NYZ009-142100- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain, snow showers and sleet. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Snow, rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ015-142100- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries in the evening. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain, snow showers and sleet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ016-142100- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain, snow showers and sleet. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ017-142100- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain, snow showers and sleet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ018-142100- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain, snow showers and sleet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ022-142100- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Rain showers likely, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. $$ NYZ023-142100- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries in the evening. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain, snow showers and sleet. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ024-142100- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain, snow showers and sleet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. $$ NYZ025-142100- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain, snow showers and sleet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ036-142100- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain, snow showers and sleet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ037-142100- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain, snow showers and sleet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ044-142100- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain, snow showers and sleet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ045-142100- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain, snow showers and sleet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ046-142100- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain, snow showers and sleet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ055-142100- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain, snow showers and sleet. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ056-142100- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain, snow showers and sleet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ057-142100- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain, snow showers and sleet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ062-142100- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs around 40. 