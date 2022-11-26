NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 25, 2022 _____ 103 FPUS51 KBGM 260835 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022 NYZ009-262100- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ015-262100- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ016-262100- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ017-262100- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Brisk with highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ018-262100- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ022-262100- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Brisk with highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ023-262100- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ024-262100- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ025-262100- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ036-262100- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ037-262100- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ044-262100- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ045-262100- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ046-262100- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Breezy with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ055-262100- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ056-262100- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ057-262100- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ062-262100- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$