NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 18, 2022

610 FPUS51 KBGM 190835

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

NYZ009-192100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM EST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional

moderate snow accumulation. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ015-192100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ016-192100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ017-192100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ018-192100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ022-192100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs around 30.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ023-192100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Blustery with highs around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ024-192100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 20.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ025-192100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ036-192100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery with highs around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ037-192100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows near

15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ044-192100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ045-192100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ046-192100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ055-192100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 20.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ056-192100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ057-192100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ062-192100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

