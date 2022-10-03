NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 2, 2022

_____

445 FPUS51 KBGM 030736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

NYZ009-032000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ015-032000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ016-032000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ017-032000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ018-032000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ022-032000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ023-032000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ024-032000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ025-032000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ036-032000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ037-032000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ044-032000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ045-032000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ046-032000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ055-032000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ056-032000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ057-032000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ062-032000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather