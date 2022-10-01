NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 30, 2022

303 FPUS51 KBGM 010735

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 1 2022

NYZ009-012000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ015-012000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ016-012000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ017-012000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ018-012000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ022-012000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ023-012000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ024-012000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

frost. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 60. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ025-012000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ036-012000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ037-012000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ044-012000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ045-012000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy frost. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ046-012000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ055-012000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

frost. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ056-012000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ057-012000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

frost. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ062-012000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

