NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 22, 2022 _____ 125 FPUS51 KBGM 230735 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022 NYZ009-232000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ015-232000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ016-232000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ017-232000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ018-232000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ022-232000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog and frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ023-232000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ024-232000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ025-232000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ036-232000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ037-232000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ044-232000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ045-232000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ046-232000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ055-232000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ056-232000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ057-232000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ062-232000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather