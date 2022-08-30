NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 29, 2022

_____

649 FPUS51 KBGM 300735

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022

NYZ009-302000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ015-302000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ016-302000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ017-302000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ018-302000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ022-302000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ023-302000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ024-302000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ025-302000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ036-302000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ037-302000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ044-302000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ045-302000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ046-302000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ055-302000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ056-302000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ057-302000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ062-302000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather