Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

342 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

342 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

342 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

342 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

342 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

342 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

342 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

342 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

342 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

342 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

342 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

342 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

342 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

342 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

342 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

342 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

342 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

342 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

342 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

