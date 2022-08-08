NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

