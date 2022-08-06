NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

